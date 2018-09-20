Waka Flocka Flame Bashes NFL's Maroon 5 Pick For Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta

Waka Flocka Flame NFL Fumbled Halftime ... Performer Should Be Black!!!

Waka Flocka Flame is throwing penalty flags at the NFL for choosing Maroon 5 for the halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta, because he believes the performers should be black.

Waka tells TMZ Sports ... he's upset with the NFL's decision to shun the incredibly long list of Atlanta rappers in favor of a more mainstream performer.

Flocka tells us why Colin Kaepernick's movement could've influenced the halftime show ... and says the NFL is just plain tone-deaf ... disrespecting so many players and fans.

Waka gives us his picks for the halftime show ... and how to make the Super Bowl go hard in the paint.