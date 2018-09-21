Cardi B's Sister Struts What Her Mama Gave Her ... at Milan Fashion Show

Cardi B's Sister Wets Her Feet in First Major Fashion Show in Milan

Cardi B's gonna have to share the spotlight ... but she probably won't mind, 'cause it's with her sister.

Hennessy Carolina just hit the runway at a SUPER big fashion show -- the Philipp Plein Show at Milan Fashion Week. If you're out of the fashion loop ... Philipp Plein's a famous German designer who also has a stake in popular clothing brand Billionaire Couture.

Hennessy -- who has appeared on "Love & Hip Hop" with Cardi -- has done some shows here and there, but this is the first time she's gotten a chance to walk the runway in a massively important show.

Also at the show were Tekashi69 and Chris Brown. They were there to perform. But, no doubt the show belonged to Hennessy. Congrats!!