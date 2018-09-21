TMZ

Michael Jordan Boxes Food For Hurricane Victims

9/21/2018 1:33 PM PDT

Michael Jordan Boxes Food For Hurricane Florence Victims

Breaking News

Michael Jordan played a little help defense Friday ... packing boxes full of food for Hurricane Florence victims.

The Hornets owner was front and center on the assembly line -- boxing up cereal and other goods for people affected by the storm that barreled into the East Coast last week.

It's a cause Jordan's clearly been affected by ... 'cause the NBA's best ever also donated $2 MILLION to the relief efforts Tuesday.

BTW ... M.J.'s shirt -- a Hornets logo sandwiched between North and South Carolina -- is for sale, with all the proceeds going to Florence victims as well.

Cool cause, right? Click here to join in.

