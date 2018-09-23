Kiara Mia Down For Porn Parody Of Date Night With Jimmy Garoppolo

Wondering how Jimmy Garoppolo's famous date night with Kiara Mia ended up??
Good news ... Kiara tells TMZ Sports she's down to take all the imagination out of it for you -- and make a legit porn parody of their epic L.A. night!!
"I might possibly be open to that!" the famous porn star tells us. "That sounds fun!"
Remember ... Jimmy and Kiara hit up Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills for a romantic evening earlier this summer -- but nobody spilled the beans about what went down afterward.
When we got Kiara at LAX and asked if an X-rated remake of the night was a possibility ... she seemed into it -- and even had some ideas for the male lead!!
BTW ... Kiara said her date with Garoppolo has opened the door for other athletes to dip into the porn star dating world ... and some have maaaaybe even popped into HER DMs!!
Eat your heart out, Jimmy.