Bill Cosby Arrives to Court Before Sentencing, Faces Up to 30 Years

Bill Cosby Arrives at Court Before Sentencing in Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby has just arrived at the Philly courthouse where he will be sentenced in his sexual assault case ... and he was greeted by angry screams.

Cosby got out of his car as a protester yelled, "We believe the women!" and "Me too!" Still, Cosby was smiling as he walked into the courthouse, and even gave a small wave while one person shouted encouragement to the disgraced comedian. His wife of over 50 years, Camille, was noticeably absent.

Cosby was released on $1 million bail and ordered to remain in his home until sentencing. The 80-year-old is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for each charge, but could receive nothing more than probation.

As we reported ... Bill was found guilty on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault. The jury -- of 7 men and 5 women -- deliberated for a full day before convicting Cosby of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home.

The trial lasted 13 days and it included arguments and testimony from Constand and 5 other women who claim they were also drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby, whose June 2017 trial ended in a mistrial because the jury at the time had 2 not guilty holdouts.

TMZ broke the story ... Cosby, who is blind, could get special treatment in prison because of his special needs. He could also get aid from one or more of the Dept. of Corrections' 500 trained peer support specialists, who serve as guides during the tough acclimation to prison life.

But, not everyone wants to see him easily acclimate in prison.