Martellus Bennett Says Black People Could Make Quidditch Bigger Than NFL

The NFL. MLB. The NBA ... Quidditch?
Hey, it's possible for the "Harry Potter" inspired sport to join those massive leagues -- but only if black people start playing ... at least according to Martellus Bennett.
FYI, Quidditch is a fast-paced field game that's been described as part rugby, part dodgeball ... and involves putting a ball through 3 different rings while running with a broom between your legs.
We know what you're thinking ... but Marty B gave the sport a try recently (destroying his opponents) and told TMZ Sports it's actually super fun!
In fact, Bennett says the game has real mass appeal -- "If they took it to the urban community it would be [a national sport]."
He also notes the upside is huge because "there's more Harry Potter fans than there are NFL fans."
He may have a point, the NFL is primarily an American thing. Harry Potter is a global sensation.
Since Bennett won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, we asked if he thought New England could be a good landing spot for Colin Kaepernick ... since Colin's attorney recently suggested the Pats had an interest.
And ... if you wanted Martellus' take on Baker Mayfield -- he gave us that too!!