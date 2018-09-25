DeMarcus Ware Jumps Over Partner ... In 'DWTS' Debut

DeMarcus Ware ﻿jumped over a grown ass human on "Dancing with the Stars" -- and it was awesome!!!!

The ex-Denver Broncos superstar -- who won a Super Bowl with the team back in 2016 -- hit the ballroom Monday night in a sweet bedazzled #94 blazer and crushed it with his partner, Lindsay Arnold.

But, let's get back to the jump ... Ware is a 6'4", 260-pound man. He's also 36 years old and retired 2 years ago.

So, RESPECT THE HOPS!!!

The big question ... how did Ware and Arnold do??

The judges liked the cha cha routine to Flo Rida's "Sweet Sensation" -- and scored the pair a solid "23" ... tying with heavy favorite Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong with the best score of the night.

The competition is stiff this season -- Ware's up against stars like Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton, model Alexis Ren and former 'Harry Potter' actress Evanna Lynch (she played Luna Lovegood).

FYI -- Ware's teammate Von Miller was also on the show in 2016 (he was eliminated in week 7).

There's only one explanation to D-Ware's dance moves -- he had to have learned from Tony Romo.