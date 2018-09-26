Bill Cosby Kicked While He's Down ... Owes $282k in Unpaid Legal Bills

Bill Cosby on the Hook for $282k in Unpaid Legal Bills

Bill Cosby's got a lot to think about while he's behind bars ... like figuring out how to pay his ex-lawyers who just reminded the disgraced comedian he owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cosby's former law firm -- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis -- has filed new legal docs obtained by TMZ outlining exactly how much the 81-year-old is on the hook for ... $282,948.40 in unpaid legal bills.

We broke the story ... the law firm sued Cosby earlier this month but the details were scant. The firm now says Cosby owes them for work from August 2017 through August 2018.

Cosby would later go on to hire Michael Jackson's lawyer, Tom Mesereau, but that fizzled too.

Making matters worse ... Cosby -- who was sentenced to at least 3 years behind bars -- was also fined $25k in his sexual assault case plus the costs of the prosecution team.

Lots of salt in that wound.