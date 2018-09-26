NHL's Jori Lehtera Questioned Over Suspected Cocaine Ring in Finland

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera is DENYING any involvement with a suspected Finnish coke ring -- after authorities raided a cottage he owns in his home country.
Details are sketchy at this point, but Finnish news outlets say 7 people have already been locked up in connection to the suspected drug ring.
Local news outlets are saying cops are focusing on 2 kilos of cocaine (worth about $25k each). Unclear if they found the load during the raids or if that's what they suspect is being distributed.
Officials have reportedly seized more than $700,000 in jewelry and other valuables and have more than 23 persons of interest in the case.
30-year-old Jori was not at the cottage when it was raided over the summer. No charges have been filed against him and he's reportedly denied all wrongdoing.
Jori is a decent NHL player. He's in the middle of a 3-year, $14.1 million contract.