NHL's Jori Lehtera Questioned Over Cocaine Ring ... In Finland

NHL's Jori Lehtera Questioned Over Suspected Cocaine Ring in Finland

Breaking News

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera is DENYING any involvement with a suspected Finnish coke ring -- after authorities raided a cottage he owns in his home country.

Details are sketchy at this point, but Finnish news outlets say 7 people have already been locked up in connection to the suspected drug ring.

Local news outlets are saying cops are focusing on 2 kilos of cocaine (worth about $25k each). Unclear if they found the load during the raids or if that's what they suspect is being distributed.

Officials have reportedly seized more than $700,000 in jewelry and other valuables and have more than 23 persons of interest in the case.

30-year-old Jori was not at the cottage when it was raided over the summer. No charges have been filed against him and he's reportedly denied all wrongdoing.

Jori is a decent NHL player. He's in the middle of a 3-year, $14.1 million contract.