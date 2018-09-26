Rihanna Hollywood Hills Home Broken Into ... 2nd Time This Year

Rihanna's Hollywood Home Broken into for Second Time This Year

Rihanna's crib is becoming a regular route for cops, who rushed there for a break-in late Tuesday night -- the second time someone illegally entered the home this year.

Police responded to RiRi's Hollywood Hills home after an alarm went off around 10:30 PM PT. Neighbors told police they saw as many as 3 suspects fleeing in a silver vehicle after the alarm was triggered.

LAPD swarmed to her house -- and we're told it's unclear if they made off with any loot -- but police say Rihanna was not home at the time.

This is the second break-in and the third time police have responded to her home in force this year.

Her house was burglarized in May, when a man had spent the night. He allegedly told cops he was waiting to have sex with the singer. The suspect was charged with felony stalking and burglary shortly after.

And, you'll recall ... cops also raced to the house just last month after her alarm was accidentally triggered.

Looks like her alarm system got it right this time around. Time to follow in Kendall's footsteps, Ri?