Stevie Wonder Says He Hopes God Has Mercy on Bill Cosby

Stevie Wonder is clearly having a hard time grappling with Bill Cosby being locked up -- but his ultimate wish ... that God graces the disgraced comedian when it's all said and done.

We got Stevie leaving LAX Tuesday on the heels of Cosby's sentencing -- where he was given three to ten years in a state prison -- and he tells us he's praying for the new convict, while also going on to acknowledge Cosby's positive contributions to society.

It's interesting ... our photog asks if he thinks the prison sentence was too long, or if Cosby should've gotten house arrest instead. Stevie's answer seems to imply that he doesn't believe BC should've been thrown behind bars ... despite his long list of accusations.

Stevie tells us he can't speak on Cosby's own well-being in his new home ... now a maximum security facility.