Victor Ortiz Fight Canceled After Rape Arrest, Opponent Says

Victor Ortiz will NOT be boxing this weekend after getting arrested for rape ... so says his opponent, John Molina, Jr. ... who just announced the fight has been scrapped.

Ortiz was arrested Tuesday and charged with 3 counts of felony sexual assault -- including rape, oral copulation and digital penetration -- stemming from an alleged incident that took place inside of a home in Oxnard, CA back in March.

Molina and Ortiz were scheduled to headline a Premier Boxing Championship on FS1 on Sunday -- but Molina just issued a video statement saying it's off.

"All right guys, bad news ... the fight has officially been canceled obviously due to uncontrollable circumstances from Team Ortiz."

"Team Molina was ready. To all my friends, family and fans that were ready to see me get down on Sunday, I'll be in the house still, but I apologize."

"We'll be in the ring real soon. Again, this is boxing, and sometimes you don't know the circumstances that are going to unfold. But we were definitely ready. Thanks for all the love and support and I'll see you guys in the ring soon."

