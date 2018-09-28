Senate Judiciary Committee Recommends Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh Committee Votes Yes for Supreme Court Recommendation

President Trump ﻿is one huge step closer to getting his guy, Brett Kavanaugh ﻿on the Supreme Court -- the Senate Judiciary Committee just voted 11-10 to recommend he be confirmed.

The Committee has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, so the tally comes as no shock -- even after Thursday's emotional day of testimony from Kavanaugh and his sexual assault accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. The next step for Kavanaugh is the confirmation vote before the full Senate.

Before he cast his vote recommending confirmation, Sen. Jeff Flake came face-to-face with two sexual assault victims who confronted and cornered him in an elevator on Capitol Hill. The incident might have had some impact -- before the Committee voted, Sen. Flake requested the Senate vote be delayed for one week to let the FBI conduct an investigation. However, the Committee voted to recommend confirmation ... and did NOT insist on the one-week delay.

Emotions have been running high since Thursday's nearly 9 hours of testimony. Two other women -- Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick -- also levied allegations but were not allowed to testify.

Ford recounted Kavanaugh's alleged attack on her at a house party when they were in high school. Kavanaugh followed, and vehemently denied the allegations ... seemingly coming unhinged at times.

The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation next week. If, as expected, he's confirmed, he'll become Trump's second Supreme Court appointee... joining Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed last year for the high court.