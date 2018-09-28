Joe Buck Gushes Over Rams Start the Super Bowl Talk!

Joe Buck Gushes Over Rams, Start the Super Bowl Talk!

EXCLUSIVE

JOE BUCK SAYS THE RAMS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!

Nah, just kidding ... but he really likes 'em.

The "NFL on FOX" play-by-play guy called the Rams game on Thursday night at the Coliseum in L.A. -- and was clearly impressed when he hit up Craig's for dinner after the game.

When we asked if Rams fans should have Super Bowl expectations after their 4th straight win, Buck answered, "They should."

DAMN RIGHT THEY SHOULD!!!

"I think they're good," Buck added ... "They're REALLY good."

Buck also showed love to Jared Goff -- who gunned his way through the Vikings like he was a blonde Deadpool mixed with John Wick multiplied by Schwarzenegger in "Commando" (throwback).

Oh, and did you hear what Todd Gurley said about the Rams after the game?

"Nah, we can't be beat right now. No ifs, ands or buts about it."

SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!