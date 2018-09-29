Stormy Daniels Ohio Strip Club Arrest Triggers FBI Corruption Probe

Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest Triggers FBI Corruption Probe

The FBI is now involved in investigating possible police corruption in connection with Stormy Daniel's arrest at a Columbus, Ohio strip club.

As we reported, Stormy was arrested in July while she was performing at Sirens strip club after several patrons made physical contact with her. It appeared the vice cops were lying in wait for Stormy.

Fact is ... there was no basis to arrest Stormy because the law under which she was arrested did NOT apply to her since she was not a regular performer at the club. The police chief apologized and launched an internal affairs investigation.

What we're told ... some of the officers were pro-Trump and it looked like a personal vendetta.

Well, now the FBI's Public Corruption Task Force has been called in at the request of the police chief.

The task force includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The vice squad in question has been put on ice during the probe.