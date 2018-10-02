LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF Claims NFL Star Physically Abused Her

LeSean McCoy NFL Star Physically Abused Me ... Ex-GF Claims

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon has filed new court docs claiming the NFL star physically abused her during their relationship ... alleging he once literally kicked her out of bed.

It's all part of Cordon's ongoing lawsuit against McCoy, in which she accused him of orchestrating the violent home invasion back in July when she was pistol whipped by a masked intruder.

McCoy has adamantly denied any involvement in the incident. He has neither been arrested nor charged with a crime.

Cordon filed new docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, going in greater detail as to why she believes McCoy is involved ... and points to a history of violence.

Cordon says McCoy first got physical with her after the 2016 NFL season -- noting, "He would often grab [her] in a manner that was painful and would leave [her] skin reddened."

"McCoy did not care who was around when he would become enraged."

She added, "McCoy once physically kicked [her] out of the bed."

Cordon claims she and McCoy dated on and off since 2016.

Cordon claims the Buffalo Bills star would always shower her in gifts to get back into her good graces -- and she stayed quiet because she didn't want to hurt his reputation and jeopardize his NFL career.

She also admits in the docs she did not reveal the abuse before filing her lawsuit. Translation -- there are no police reports.

In the new court docs, Cordon also goes into greater detail about prior allegations that McCoy would physically abuse his own child and beat their pet dog.

We reached out to McCoy's agent for comment -- so far, no word back.