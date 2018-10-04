Conor McGregor Fans Going Insane at UFC Press Conference (LIVE STREAM)

Conor vs. Khabib Fans Going Insane at UFC Presser (LIVE STREAM)

The fighters aren't even on the stage yet -- and the crowd is going NUTS in Vegas ... awaiting Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 press conference.

It's all set to begin at 3 PM PT -- trust us, this is gonna be wild!!!!

There will be trash talk. There will be cussing. There will be shameless whiskey promotion.

You know ... everything you'd expect.

Remember, these guys HATE each other -- when Conor threw that steel dolly at the bus in Brooklyn earlier this year, he was aiming for Khabib.

And, at the last press conference a few weeks ago, Conor called Khabib a "little rat, little weasel" ... "fanboy bitch" ... and "mad backwards c*nt."

Nurmagomedov promised to smash Conor's face in.

They'll finally get a chance to settle the beef once and for all on Saturday at UFC 229.

Who's ready?!