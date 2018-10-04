'Ray Donovan' Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI and Letting 2-Year-Old Drive

'Ray Donovan' Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI ... And Letting His 2-Year-Old Drive

EXCLUSIVE

"Ray Donovan" actor Marion "Pooch" Hall was arrested Wednesday night for DUI and felony child endangerment, after allegedly letting his 2-year-old son drive because he was too wasted to steer.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Hall, who plays Daryll, was driving in Burbank at around 7:30 PM when witnesses called 911 after seeing the toddler in his lap holding the steering wheel.

We're told the witnesses were horrified to watch the car veer off and smash into a parked car. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One eyewitness tells us he saw the child crying in the front seat. The eyewitness says he looked in the window and the car seat was just laying among the junk in the back seat. It was not installed.

We're told when police came they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Hall could barely walk. His blood alcohol level ... .25 -- more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hall was cuffed and taken to jail, where he remains on $100,000 bail.

As for his son ... he was released into his wife's custody.