Conor's $50 Million Check Is Great For Me, Says Tyron Woodley

Fat UFC paychecks for Conor McGregor mean fat UFC paychecks for Tyron Woodley ... at least that's what the welterweight champ is sayin'.

Check out Tyron when he learns Conor will make somewhere between $50 MILLION and $100 MILLION for his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov ... it's music to Tyron's ears.

And why?

It's not just that high tide floats all boats -- Tyron says he truly believes he could be next in line to fight Conor (if Conor really wants a shot at the welterweight belt) which would mean BANK for Tyron.

"I see they're giving out big checks, I know my sh*t's gonna be nice the next time around," Tyron said on 'The Hollywood Beatdown.'

There's more ... Tyron breaks down the Machine Gun Kelly fight -- plus, tells us why he's giving props to Daniel Cormier.

And, ya gotta watch how fired up Tyron gets when he watches a special video message from Snoop Dogg!!!

