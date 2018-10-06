Conor McGregor's Manager Audie Attar Says Maybe After Khabib it's Mayweather 2!

EXCLUSIVE
Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, is going to make millions of bucks Saturday night ... as a 10 percenter!
We got Audie at a bar at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, and he scoffed at reports stating Conor is only raking in $3 mil from Saturday's Khabib fight. There are other reports that Conor's pulling in closer to $100 mil. Our intel is that it's somewhere in the middle.
Audie teases our photog with a Mayweather/McGregor 2 fight possibly in the future.
As for the 10% thing ... hey, it's good to be an agent when you rep Conor.