Conor McGregor's Manager After Khabib ... We're Lookin' at Mayweather 2!!!

10/6/2018 7:01 AM PDT

Conor McGregor's Manager Audie Attar Says Maybe After Khabib it's Mayweather 2!

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, is going to make millions of bucks Saturday night ... as a 10 percenter!

We got Audie at a bar at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, and he scoffed at reports stating Conor is only raking in $3 mil from Saturday's Khabib fight. There are other reports that Conor's pulling in closer to $100 mil. Our intel is that it's somewhere in the middle.

Audie teases our photog with a Mayweather/McGregor 2 fight possibly in the future.

As for the 10% thing ... hey, it's good to be an agent when you rep Conor.

