Conor McGregor's Manager Audie Attar Says Maybe After Khabib it's Mayweather 2!

Conor McGregor's Manager After Khabib ... We're Lookin' at Mayweather 2!!!

Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, is going to make millions of bucks Saturday night ... as a 10 percenter!

We got Audie at a bar at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, and he scoffed at reports stating Conor is only raking in $3 mil from Saturday's Khabib fight. There are other reports that Conor's pulling in closer to $100 mil. Our intel is that it's somewhere in the middle.

Audie teases our photog with a Mayweather/McGregor 2 fight possibly in the future.

As for the 10% thing ... hey, it's good to be an agent when you rep Conor.