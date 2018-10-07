French Montana I Won $100k Off Khabib/McGregor Fight!!!

French Montana Won $100k Off Khabib/McGregor UFC Fight and Wants Rematch

French Montana feels strongly ... Khabib should NOT be suspended for jumping out of the Octagon after beating Conor McGregor's ass and then attacking Conor's coach, because that's what fighting is all about.

French is a hardcore Khabib fan, and brags he won $100,000 on the fight! He calls Khabib his brother and doesn't understand how anyone would doubt a guy who fights bears ... real bears!

As for suspending Khabib ... French says absolutely not. The one thing he wants -- desperately wants -- a rematch.