'Ray Donovan' Actor Pooch Hall Dangerously Recorded His Kids While He Was Driving

"Ray Donovan" actor Marion "Pooch" Hall put his kids in danger with some questionable behavior behind the wheel ... months before his shocking DUI arrest.

We did some digging and found a video Hall recorded and posted May 11 on Instagram. It shows him joking around with his boys in the backseat and recording them ... but he's doing it WHILE he's driving. The footage is even more unsettling on the heels of Hall's DUI.

TMZ broke the story ... Hall was busted Wednesday night in Burbank, CA when he had his 2-year-old son on his lap, and at the wheel, when he hit 2 parked cars. Cops say Hall's BAC was .25 ... more than 3 times the limit. Witnesses were horrified to see Pooch's child crying in the front seat while the child's car seat was laying uninstalled in the back seat.

In the IG video, you can see one of his kids standing in the back seat clearly not wearing a seat belt. His toddler son is at least in a car seat this time. Hall's older daughter is in the passenger seat. It only looks like she's in the driver's seat because the phone's selfie mode flips the image.

As we first reported ... DCFS opened an investigation after the DUI arrest.