Alvin Kamara Rocks Kaepernick Jersey After 'MNF' 'Make Africa Home Again'

Alvin Kamara Wears Kaepernick Jersey, 'Make Africa Home Again' Hat After 'MNF'

Alvin Kamara is using his wardrobe to show he's standing with Colin Kaepernick ... rocking the QB's old jersey and a hat parodying Trump's MAGA slogan after a huge "Monday Night Football" win.

The Saints star running back wore the ex-49ers star's jersey in the Saints locker room after beating up on the Washington Redskins in a 43-19 victory ... and a hat that reads "Make Africa Home Again"

Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune snapped a pic of the 'fit ... which A.K. was happy to show off.

Unclear if Kamara specifically commented on his decision to wear the jersey Monday night ... but it's obvious he's supporting Kaep and other players Trump has referred to as "sons of bitches" for kneeling during the National Anthem.

By the way, Panthers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the National Anthem in his first game back in the league on Sunday ... and the Earth is still spinning.