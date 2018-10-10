Gervonta Davis Accused of Punching Woman ... In Strip Club Attack

Gervonta Davis Accused of Punching Woman In Strip Club Attack

EXCLUSIVE

A woman claims boxing star Gervonta Davis punched her in the head multiple times during an incident at a Dallas strip club ... and now intends to sue Davis for $2 MILLION, TMZ Sports has learned.

The accuser's attorney tells us ... the woman was struck in the left side of her head with a closed fist at King of Diamonds in Dallas on April 30. We're told the woman was an employee at the club.

As a result, the woman says she was hospitalized with a "traumatic head injury" and has had to seek counseling to deal with the psychological injury associated with the attack.

The woman hired Witherspoon Law Group and intends to sue Gervonta for $2 million "as compensation for her serious physical injury and emotional trauma."

We're told the woman did not file a police report -- but decided to come forward with the allegations after being inspired by the #MeToo movement.

It's not the first time Davis has been accused of getting violent -- he was arrested on Sept. 14 in Washington D.C. after cops say he was fighting in the street.

Davis -- the reigning WBA super featherweight champ -- is a rising superstar in the sport and is one of Floyd Mayweather's prodigies.

In fact, he fought on the undercard at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

We reached out to Davis for comment -- so far, no word back.