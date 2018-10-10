Kim Kardashian West Thanks for Putting Me on Gov's Radar Says Death Row Prisoner

Death Row Inmate Kim Kardashian West Tweeted About Wants New Push for DNA Testing

EXCLUSIVE

The death row inmate Kim Kardashian West pushed into the spotlight says he appreciates her support, but adds he desperately needs her to get him the one thing he needs to clear his name.

California prisoner Kevin Cooper's attorney, Norman Hile, tells TMZ ... Cooper is aware Kim tweeted about him a few days ago, putting his case front and center with her 60 million followers, but says he really just needs one person's attention -- CA Governor Jerry Brown.

Cooper needs Gov. Brown to order new advanced DNA testing ... a request that's been ignored up to this point.

Governor Brown, please add Kevin Cooper to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms. https://t.co/OzhZIWdxWL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 7, 2018

If you're unfamiliar with his story ... Cooper was convicted of 4 murders in the 1980s. He's maintained his innocence, and even suggested he was framed. A NYT op-ed on the case concluded the same thing.

Kim's tweet was a direct plea to Gov. Brown, and Hile says Cooper is hoping Kim's legion of fans follow up, research his case and then write to Brown. For his part, Cooper is going to write a thank-you letter to Kim.

Our Kim sources tell us she has no personal connection to Cooper, and she simply stumbled across an article about him a few months ago. What's also interesting ... her push on his behalf comes just ahead of Kanye West's Thursday meeting with President Trump.

The White House says they'll be talking prison reform, but Cooper's case would be off the table -- it's a state matter, not federal.