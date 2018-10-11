Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts UFC Hypocrites, I Might Quit

Khabib Blasts UFC, You're Hypocrites, I Might Quit!

Khabib just went NUCLEAR on the UFC ... calling them out as hypocrites and laying down a major threat -- saying if his team is punished for the melee after UFC 229 -- he'll quit the UFC FOREVER.

Dana White laid down the gauntlet ... saying the members of Khabib's team who jumped into the Octagon and attacked Conor will be kicked out of the UFC for good.

Khabib has responded on social media ... making it clear he thinks the UFC is acting unfairly and essentially saying the whole post-fight brawl is UFC's fault for letting Team Conor push things too far.

"Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?"

"Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started."

Khabib then went on to specifically address UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov -- the guy who punched Conor after the fight -- saying, if Dana kicks him out of the UFC, he can say goodbye to Khabib as well.

"If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother."

"If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself."

Nurmagomedov also addressed his $2 million purse that's being held ... telling the athletic commission they can keep it.

"And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing."

UFC, your move.