Orlando Brown Bitter Argument Over Hotel Rooms ... Cops are Called

Orlando Brown Gets in Epic Hotel Argument and Cops are Called

EXCLUSIVE

Orlando Brown FINALLY caught a break this week after cops had to come and deal with him in yet another police run-in that miraculously didn't end with him in cuffs ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us police were called Monday night for a disturbance at a San Fernando Valley hotel. We're told that disturbance turned out to be coming from Orlando and his manager.

Our sources say Orlando was in town this week to do a TV interview in the area, which his manager had set up. We're told the manager had booked two rooms at the hotel, and specifically requested Orlando's suite be next door to his in a connecting room. We've also been told the manager wanted to keep a close eye on the troubled actor.

Well, Orlando wasn't into that arrangement. We're told he insisted he be placed in another room that was not close. Apparently, this triggered an argument which got so crazy people called the cops, who came out to restore the peace. We're told Orlando eventually calmed down, and police left without incident ... meaning OB finally WASN'T arrested. Yay!!!

He should count himself lucky considering he's been in and out of police precincts seemingly nonstop for a while now. The most recent visit produced his latest epic mugshot.

We broke the story ... Orlando was arrested for burglary after he was caught on camera breaking into his friend's restaurant. He was sentenced to jail time in conjunction with his drug possession arrest from earlier this summer, and just got out on Oct. 1.

Orlando also had run-ins with cops at the beginning of the year and, of course, later in the spring -- both of which resulted in less happier endings than this one did.