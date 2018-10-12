Kevin Love Shaves His Beard ... Nicked Myself Twice!!

Kevin Love Shaves His Beard, Nicks Himself Twice

Breaking News

Who is this 6th grader and what has he done with Kevin Love?!

That clean-shaven dude you're lookin' at is actually the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar (seriously, we promise it's him) ... and he showed off a VERY youthful look on Friday.

Before you freak, it's only temporary -- Love says he was shooting a commercial with teammate Channing Frye and he had to lose his signature facial hair for the role.

Love has rocked some sort of facial hair throughout his NBA career ... and says it's been about 6 or 7 years since he's taken a razor to his face.

Naturally, the All-Star was a bit rusty -- he says he nicked his face TWICE shedding the scruff.

But don't worry, Cavs fans ... K. Love says he'll return his face to its natural furry state in a couple of weeks.