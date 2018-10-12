Khabib Breaks Bread with Chechen Dictator ... At Russian Fight Club

Khabib Breaks Bread with Anti-Gay Chechen Dictator at Russian MMA Club

Breaking News

Khabib Nurmagomedov rubbed elbows with another powerful political figure Thursday night -- Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov ... a man who's been accused of some pretty horrible stuff.

The two hung out at a Russian MMA gym -- described as a fight club -- where they posed for pics, ate some food and celebrated Khabib's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Khabib commented about the meeting saying, "Thank you very much to Ramzan and all brotherly Chechnya."

"The way I am grateful to your support in words not to describe and praise to god who made us all brothers through our religion. And thank you very much for such a generous gift and most importantly respect shown to me."

Kadyrov is a HUGE fan of combat sports -- and recently kicked it with Floyd Mayweather.

This issue surrounding Kadyrov ... dude has a very controversial past -- littered with accusations of human rights violations from kidnapping to torture and murder. He's denied all wrongdoing.

But, what's undeniable ... Kadyrov says he doesn't want gay people in his country and has said on the record he'd ship them all to Canada if he could.

The U.S. State Dept. issued a warning in April 2017 saying it was "increasingly concerned" about the anti-LGBT movement in Chechnya -- after "numerous credible reports" indicating gay people were being detained, tortured and even killed based on their sexual orientation.

Kadyrov's father was appointed to lead Chechnya in 2000 by Vladimir Putin. And, when his dad died, Putin tapped Ramzan to take his place in 2007.

Of course, Khabib just met with Putin earlier this week.