Khabib's Manager Shoots Down 50 Cent, Won't Leave UFC For Less Than $50 Million

If 50 Cent wants to steal Khabib Numagomedov from UFC to Bellator -- it's gonna take A LOT more than his "disrespectful" $2 million offer ... so says Khabib's manager.

We spoke with Ali Abdelaziz at a Professional Fighter's League event in Long Beach over the weekend -- and he started off by BLASTING Conor McGregor as a "bitch" and a quitter.

Remember, Conor publicly accused Ali of having some sort of connection to the Sept. 11 terror attacks ... allegations Ali has scoffed at.

"I'll slap the shit out of Conor," Ali told us ... "F**k Conor McGregor. Conor's a bitch. He quit in the fight. You cannot tell me Conor McGregor is a man. He is nothing."

As for 50 Cent, the rapper is now in business with the Bellator MMA promotion and has been trying to recruit Khabib over to the rival league. He recently made a $2 million offer to Khabib but Ali says it ain't nearly enough.

"For $2 million, [that won't even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib. Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 MILLION and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage."

Ali also says he's serious about setting up a superfight between Khabib and Floyd Mayweather -- saying if Floyd wants to dabble in MMA, Khabib would happily beat the snot out of him.

Lastly, we asked Ali about the alleged anti-Muslim slur we're told Conor's teammate, Dillon Danis, hurled at Khabib after UFC 229 ... inciting the brawl ... and Ali says he was "disgusted."

"I don't want to repeat it because it's so disgusting," Ali said about the slur ... and says officials have all the evidence they need to prove Dillon said something very offensive at the fight.

For his part, Danis has denied calling Khabib a "f**king Muslim rat" and says he also has proof that will back up his claim.