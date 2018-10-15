Cristiano Ronaldo United Front with Girlfriend Amid Rape Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend is sticking right by his side while the soccer star continues to fight a rape allegation out of Las Vegas ... as the couple hit up a dinner hot spot together in Paris.

CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted at Cesar restaurant on Sunday ... the same day his Portugal national team played a friendly match with Scotland.

Ronaldo had previously announced he would be taking time away from the team (he's missed the last 2 matches) -- and although he didn't specifically cite the rape case ... it's obvious why.

As we previously reported, Ronaldo is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in the soccer star's penthouse suite back in 2009. The accuser claims Ronaldo trapped her in a bathroom and sodomized her against her will despite telling him "stop" multiple times.

The woman claims Ronaldo later paid her more than $300,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement which would essentially guarantee her silence. The woman claims she's been inspired by the #MeToo movement and now wants the agreement nullified.

CR7 has vehemently denied any wrongdoing ... calling the allegations "fake news" and saying "rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Georgina's clearly siding with her man.