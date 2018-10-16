Jack Osbourne Meghan & Harry's Baby Might Be the Real-Life Jon Snow

Jack Osbourne Says Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Might Be Real-Life Jon Snow

Jack Osbourne says a real-life "Game of Thrones" scenario might be what we need to get more excited about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby -- and guess who their kid would be?

We got the famous father of 3 and British royal subject Monday in Studio City on the heels of Meghan and Harry's pregnancy announcement. He seemed a little underwhelmed by the news -- even with CGI predictions on the kid's looks -- but when our photog suggested a potential 'GoT' situation, Jack ran with it.

Truth is, Jack and our guy totally geeked out over the royal cousins all plotting against each other to take the throne -- and suggested Harry and Meg's baby could be the Jon Snow!! They've got a whole explanation for the comparison ... although Jack pointed out one MAJOR flaw in their theory.

If you love 'GoT' AND the royals ... you'll LOVE this clip. If ya only like one of 'em, you're still gonna love it.