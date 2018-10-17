Floyd Mayweather 'Definitely' Boxing Khabib ... 'I'll Get 9 Figures'

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is clearing up the rumors about a possible boxing match with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov -- telling TMZ Sports, "Oh, we fighting!"

"I'm my own boss," Floyd said in Bev Hills ... "So, I can't say what's going on on Khabib's end. But, on my end, we can make it happen."

Of course, Khabib and his manager called out Floyd after dominating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 ... though it was unclear if they wanted a boxing match or an MMA fight.

Floyd tells us he ain't getting in the Octagon with Khabib -- if he wants to brawl, it'll be in Floyd's discipline.

"He called me out. So, he gotta come to my world," Floyd said.

Mayweather says he expects a 9-figure payday -- and tells us he'll make $100 million MORE than when he fought Conor McGregor in 2017.

Floyd says he saw an interview where Khabib was talking trash about Floyd -- saying he couldn't knock Conor down in their boxing match while Khabib put Conor on the canvas in UFC 229.

"So, Khabib ... you got my leftovers. Whoopy-do."

As for the location of the Mayweather vs. Khabib fight -- Floyd says the only option is Vegas but Khabib will have to prove he can conduct himself like a professional inside and outside of the ring.

Floyd says he didn't see the melee after UFC 229 -- but he heard it was ugly and doesn't want Khabib to pull the same schtick when they fight.

LET'S DO THIS!!!