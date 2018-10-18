Colin Kaepernick Still Training Everyday Lifting, Throwing and Running

Exclusive Details

Colin Kaepernick is staying NFL ready -- training every single day at 5 AM in case he gets the call from a team in the market for a talented, capable, veteran QB.

These pics were shot early Tuesday morning as Kaep put in work with his trainer Josh Hidalgo -- Head of Sports Performance at The Sports Center NYC .

Hidalgo says a typical day for Kaep goes like this -- "5am on the dot we are on the field, warming up, sprint work,conditioning,throwing, lifting and stretching."

"Then immediately after Kap’s training is done he is off to meetings ... then we are back at it 5am on the dot."

On this particular day, Kaepernick attended the 3rd Annual Backpack Drive at We Are Dream, an organization that helps inner-city kids in East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Newark.

Kaep is suing the NFL for collusion -- claiming he's been blackballed from the league over his national anthem kneeling demonstration.

His friend Eric Reid, who also took a knee with him, has been hired by the Carolina Panthers -- and ya gotta think it's a good sign for Kaep.