Josh Gordon Gets Spike Lee Tattoo, Mars Blackmon!!

It's gotta be the knee!!!!
At least, that's what we think Josh Gordon was saying when he decided to throw a tat of Spike Lee on his right leg this week.
The New England Patriots wideout hit the tattoo shop to get a pic of Spike -- in full Mars Blackmon costume -- permanently etched near his kneecap ... and it came out pretty dope.
Unclear why J.G. wanted a photo of Lee from the iconic, "It's Gotta Be The Shoes" Michael Jordan Nike ads ... but, then again -- there are a lot of questionable tats on Josh's bod these days.
(He wears No. 10 now. Thanks, Tom.)
Pats play Sunday in a tough game against the Bears. If he balls Like Mike ... at least now we know why.