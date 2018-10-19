Josh Gordon Gets Spike Lee Tattoo, Mars Blackmon!!

Josh Gordon Gets Spike Lee Tat ... Mars Blackmon!!

It's gotta be the knee!!!!

At least, that's what we think Josh Gordon was saying when he decided to throw a tat of Spike Lee on his right leg this week.

The New England Patriots wideout hit the tattoo shop to get a pic of Spike -- in full Mars Blackmon costume -- permanently etched near his kneecap ... and it came out pretty dope.

Unclear why J.G. wanted a photo of Lee from the iconic, "It's Gotta Be The Shoes" Michael Jordan Nike ads ... but, then again -- there are a lot of questionable tats on Josh's bod these days.

(He wears No. 10 now. Thanks, Tom.)

Pats play Sunday in a tough game against the Bears. If he balls Like Mike ... at least now we know why.