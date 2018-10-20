Viral MMA Fighter Rachael Ostovich Says Hot Chicks Can Kick Ass Too!

Viral MMA Fighter Rachael Ostovich Hot Chicks Can Whoop Ass Too!!

The woman you're looking at above is not a professional swimsuit model -- she's a badass MMA fighter, and she tells TMZ Sports she's out to prove she's more than a pretty face.

If Rachael Ostovich looks familiar ... it's 'cause she went viral on social media (for obvious reasons) after appearing on UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter' in July.

We spoke with the 27-year-old about her newfound popularity ... and she says she wants to make a name for her career in the cage, not her beautiful looks.

"I do believe that you can be a feminine woman and still fight MMA," Ostovich says. "I just feel like just do you. And, this was always me. It was never a fake thing for me."

We asked Rachael if she'd ever venture into the modeling and acting world ... and she says she's 100-percent focused on her career as a fighter ... for now.

"I feel like the attention is cool and all that but my main priority is fighting, and if that comes later on, then sure. We'll see when we get there at that time. But, right now, MMA is my main focus."