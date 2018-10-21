George Lopez Says He's Now Trump's Kind of Guy After Hooters Incident

George Lopez on Hooters Incident I'm Trump's Kind of Guy Now!!!

George Lopez and Donald Trump may finally see eye-to-eye on something after a scuffle GL was involved in last weekend at a Hooters ... according to George himself.

We got the comedian Sunday at LAX, where we asked about his run-in with an overzealous fan who claims George grabbed his neck in a video of the altercation obtained by TMZ. In our clip ... you can see what appears to be George getting handsy with the dude.

George stays tight-lipped on the whole thing -- not wanting to reveal who he thinks was at fault -- but, he does drop one interesting nugget on us ... Trump probably would've been down for the way George handled it -- ya know, 'cause of that whole body slamming thing.

In case you forgot ... Trump praised Congressman Greg Gianforte for putting a reporter on his back last year, saying anyone who could do a full body slam was "my kind of guy."

George certainly remembers the comment, and he seems to imply that his own run-in might've been more than just a neck grab. Oh ... he's also got some (hilarious) thoughts on the Dodgers returning to the World Series to face the Boston Red Sox.