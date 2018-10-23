Jada Pinkett Smith Will & I Aren't in Competition ... For Movies or Anything Else

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Try Competing with Husband Will Smith

EXCLUSIVE

Jada Pinkett Smith says she doesn't try one-upping her husband, Will Smith, and vice versa ... and that, and other stuff, is why their marriage has lasted.

Jada had a super interesting chit chat with TMZ's Raquel Harper for her new show, "Raq Rants" on BET and shot down the idea that she and Will ever feel like they're competing with one another.

It's a good thing Jada doesn't keep tallies on that kind of stuff either, 'cause Will is all over the map in undertaking spectacular feats. He just bungee jumped out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon earlier last month for his 50th birthday.

That isn't to say Jada doesn't try keeping up -- she just jumped out of a plane herself this month after getting inspiration from Will. Let's just call it even, guys.

BTW ... "Raq Rants" premieres Tuesday on BET at 11 PM. On the West Coast, if you have Dish or Direct TV, it's on at 8 PM.