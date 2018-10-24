G-Eazy Leaves Drake's Party in L.A. Solo After Latest Halsey Split

G-Eazy Just Me, Myself & I at Drake's Party ... After Latest Halsey Split

G-Eazy is newly enjoying the single life -- we think -- 'cause he crashed Drake's shindig shortly after news broke that he'd split with Halsey again ... but walked out empty-handed.

Our photog ran into the Bay Area rapper Tuesday night as he was leaving Goya Studios in L.A. ... where Drake was hosting a party, and he was looking pretty lonely strolling to his car with one other dude by his side. No chicks in sight here.

We tried asking him about Halsey after reports came out saying that they'd broken up again after rekindling their romance earlier this year, but G was tight-lipped.

If you ask us, the clip sorta speaks for itself on how he's doing. Just got done hanging with Hollywood's most notorious bachelor and nothing to show for it ... not so hot, huh bud?