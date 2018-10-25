Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets Sold for Just $2 Before Tip-Off Wednesday

Post-LeBron James Era Cavs Tickets for Only $2 Before Tip-Off v. Nets

EXCLUSIVE

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bad without LeBron James -- like, 0-wins bad -- but that's not such a terrible thing if you're a fan looking to score a REALLY cheap ticket last minute.

The Cavs squared off with the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland Wednesday. Neither franchise has high hopes for the season, but it's still early, and the contest was only Cleveland's second at home.

However, in looking at Flash Seats -- the ticket sale and resale service launched by Cavs' owner Dan Gilbert -- you'd think the team was 0-60.

Nosebleed seats were reselling for as little as $2 an hour and a half before tip-off.

Granted, the seats suck ... but when a ticket goes for less than a bottle of water in your arena, there are some major issues.

As for LeBron's Lakers, the cheapest resale ticket on StubHub for Thursday night's contest with the Nuggets is currently going for $80 ... without fees.