Tom Arnold Shut Down By Prosecutors ... Over Battery Claim Against Mark Burnett

Tom Arnold's Battery Claim Against Mark Burnett Rejected by Prosecutors

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Arnold has just been shut down by the L.A. City Attorney, who has just rejected his battery claim against "Survivor" and "The Voice" creator Mark Burnett.

As we reported, Arnold claims Burnett attacked him at an Emmy party last month, as he was recording the famed producer for his show, "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes." Arnold believes Trump used the n-word during filming of Burnett's show, "Celebrity Apprentice."

Arnold claimed Burnett grabbed his neck and started choking him, but TMZ has learned multiple witnesses came forward and were interviewed by the LAPD with a different story. Law enforcement sources tell us, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst told cops Arnold came charging up the stairs at Burnett and was grabbing for him when Burnett made a defensive move by grabbing Arnold's neck.

Probst echoed other eyewitnesses, who say Arnold was the aggressor, grabbing and tearing at Burnett's shirt and chain. Probst said it looked like a set up with Arnold lying in wait for Burnett.

The City Attorney rejected the case based on "insufficient evidence."