Abby Wambach Scolds FIFA, Prize Money Increase Ain't Good Enough!

Abby Wambach says FIFA's decision to double the prize money for the Women's World Cup is good -- but it's still FAR less from what the men are getting ... AND THAT'S NOT OKAY!!!

We spotted the Team USA soccer legend at LAX hours after the FIFA Council announced the move to increase the prize pool from $15 million to $30 million next year.

The women's champion will now get $4 million from that pool -- while the men's champs (France) just got $38 MILLION from a $400 million prize pool.

"We still got a lot of work to do," Wambach tells TMZ Sports ... "It's like a Band-Aid. They need to pay the women equally."

"The mission of FIFA isn't just to grow the men's game. It's to grow the game of football worldwide."

Wambach also says FIFA has the money to fix the pay disparity -- so they should stop being cheap and just do it already!!!