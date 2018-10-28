Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley We Just Can't Quit Each Other

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Party in Florida Despite Black Eye Incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley seem like they're together again, despite black eyes and police reports.

Ronnie and Jen are both in Florida this weekend, and both have both posted videos though none of them show the 2 together. This is Jen's birthday weekend.

As you know ... their relationship has been downright violent at times. She showed up last week at his home, demanding to see their daughter ... just days after Ronnie posted a pic of a shiner around his eye.

As we reported, our law enforcement sources tell us Ronnie filed a battery report with cops, naming Jen as the culprit.