Kyle Lauletta NY Giants Backup QB Arrested

10/30/2018 9:29 AM PDT

NY Giants Backup QB Kyle Lauletta Arrested

Breaking News

Kyle Lauletta -- the NY Giants backup quarterback -- was arrested in New Jersey early Tuesday morning on his way to practice, law enforcement confirms to TMZ Sports

The 23-year-old was pulled over in Weehawken -- and allegedly failed to obey a police officer's directions, according to NJ.com

Lauletta reportedly came close to striking the officer with his car. 

NY Giants head coach Pat Shurmur issued a statement saying, “We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle. We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing.”

Lauletta is a rookie out of the University of Richmond. The Giants selected him in the 4th round of the 2018 Draft. 

With the Giants playing like garbage this season, there has been a push for Shurmur to start Lauletta over Eli Manning when they face the 49ers on Nov. 12. 

Story developing ... 

