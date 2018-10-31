TMZ

Todd Gurley Rams After Fowler Trade?? ... UNBLOCKABLE

10/31/2018 6:14 AM PDT

Todd Gurley, Rams D-Line UNBLOCKABLE After Dante Fowler Trade

Question: How do you block the Rams' D-line now that it's added Dante Fowler to the mix??

Answer: YOU DON'T!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

At least, that's what Todd Gurley's saying ... 'cause when we got the Rams superstar out in L.A. after his squad added the ex-Jags' pass-rusher -- he gushed over the former top-5 pick.

"I like Dante Fowler, man," Gurley says ... "He's the best!"

Then ... T.G. told us exactly how O-linemen can block his defense's front now.

"YOU CAN'T!!!"

Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Ndamukong Suh AND Fowler?? Yeah, Todd ain't wrong. 

All 4 of the guys are former 1st-round NFL Draft picks -- and Donald is currently leading the NFL with 10 sacks. 

The Rams got 24-year-old Fowler from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade on Tuesday -- the Jags will get the Rams' 2019 3rd round draft pick and the 2020 5th round pick. 

Fowler will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. 

Fowler has a ton of talent but has had a bunch of off-the-field issues ever since he was drafted back in 2015. 

Most recently, Fowler was sued for attacking a man in a Florida parking lot. Dante apologized for the incident but the victim claims he was seriously injured and wants Dante to pay up. 

