Chris Cornell Widow Sues Singer's Doctor for Malpractice ... Claims He Was a Dr. Feelgood

Chris Cornell's Widow, Vicky, Sues Singer's Dr. Claiming He Was Dr. Feelgood

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Cornell was funneled dangerous drugs in enormous quantities by his doctor, without so much as a visit or even a phone call, and that's what caused him to commit suicide ... so claims his widow.

Vicky Cornell is suing Dr. Robert Koblin for malpractice, claiming the doctor prescribed 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (aka Ativan) as well as Oxycodone during the last 20 months of his life, without even examining the Soundgarden singer, performing lab studies ... anything to determine if Chris was in danger.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chris was a known "addiction-prone individual," yet the doctor took no steps to protect him. The suit claims, in 2004, Chris' therapist for his substance abuse referred him to Dr. Koblin, so the doctor well knew Chris was an addict.

The lawsuit alleges Lorazepam increases the risk of suicide in addiction-prone individuals by impairing judgment and rational thinking. It also diminishes impulse control. TMZ broke the story, the suicide seemed to have come from out of the blue. Vicky spoke with Chris during sound check in Detroit the day he died and everything seemed fine ... yet hours later he took his life.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Koblin never warned Chris about the dangers of suicide or other side effects of long-term Lorazepam use.

The suit claims Dr. Koblin permitted non-physician staff to write hundreds of Lorazepam prescriptions, without showing any medical necessity or providing any monitoring.

Vicky and her 2 children are suing for unspecified damages.