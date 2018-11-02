PSG's Marco Verratti Arrested for Drunk Driving, Twice the Legal Limit

PSG's Marco Verratti Arrested for Drunk Driving ... Twice Legal Limit

Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Marco Verratti -- one of the best midfielders in the world -- was arrested for drunk driving Tuesday night in France, the team has confirmed.

The 25-year-old's blood alcohol level was reportedly a .20 -- more than double the legal limit in France for people who recently obtained their driver's license.

The team says Veratti -- who also plays for the Italian national team -- was subjected to a "roadside check" while behind the wheel of his car and that's when cops noticed he was hammered.

PSG says the incident is a violation of the ethics clause in his contract -- and he'll be docked pay from his monthly "ethics bonus."

The team says the fine will remind players that "exemplary behavior that must be theirs in all circumstances with regard to their status as a player of the day."

Verratti has reportedly apologized to his team -- and the team made no mention of a suspension.