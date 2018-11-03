UFC's Israel Adesanya My Tattoos Are Anime-Zing Here's the Story ...

UFC's Israel Adesanya Explains Badass 'Naruto' and 'Avatar' Tats

UFC star Israel Adesanya is such a big anime freak, he got an INSANE stomach tattoo inspired by his favorite shows ... and he's giving TMZ Sports the breakdown!!

Adesanya -- whose nickname "The Style Bender" comes from the popular Nickelodeon series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" -- says his motivation comes from the characters in the uber-popular "Naruto" and 'Avatar.'

You can see part of Israel's stomach tat is inspired by Naruto's stomach tat from the show.

If you have no idea what the hell any of this means, click here and here and here.

Adesanya has a BUNCH of different cartoon tattoos -- he even has Deadpool!! -- and, together, they make up one unique and interesting collection.

BTW -- Israel's fighting Derek Brunson at UFC 230 ... so we'll see if he can harness Naruto's energy on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.