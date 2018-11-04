Angela Simmons' Baby Daddy Murdered in Driveway and She is Destroyed

Angela Simmons Baby Daddy Murdered in Driveway ... Angela is Destroyed

UPDATE: 8:10 AM PT -- The Atlanta PD tells TMZ, they responded to a "shots fired" at Sutton's home. Officers found him dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. It now seems it was NOT a home invasion. Cops say Sutton was talking in the driveway with another man when the conversation escalated and he was shot. The suspect fled in a car.

Angela Simmons says she's hurting bad in the wake of her baby daddy's murder.

Angela is reeling from the death of ex-fiance, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed Saturday at his home. It appears his death was the result of a home invasion robbery.

Angela and Sutton have a 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr., and with that she took some solace, saying, "Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I'm hurting. I'm numb."

Angela went on ... "Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can't believe I'm even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise."

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017.

Sutton was 37. RIP.