Dave Chappelle I'm Not Watching NFL ... Now Watch Me Kneel

Dave Chappelle says his Sundays are definitely NOT filled with football -- telling TMZ Sports he's off the NFL and it seems it all has to do with Colin Kaepernick.

We shot the comedian out on Sunday and asked if he'd be checking out the games later on -- but he told us the NFL ain't on his schedule ... and then took a knee, just like Colin.

Chappelle has publicly shown support for the QB -- he even wore a Kaepernick shirt to his big stand-up show at Radio City Music Hall in 2017.

In fact, he even touched on the kneeling demonstration during his comedy special on Netflix -- saying, "Took us 400 years to figure out as a people that white people's weakness the whole time was kneeling during their national anthem. That's a brittle spirit."

Unclear if Dave is actively protesting the NFL -- like other stars including Charlamagne Tha God -- but it seems the way league has treated Kaep is definitely a factor.

As for Kaepernick, he's still not in the league -- despite some teams being supremely desperate at the QB position -- and he believes he's being blackballed over the kneeling.

TMZ Sports reported ... as of last week, Kaepernick has not been contacted by any teams -- which is insane considering Nathan Peterman has a job.